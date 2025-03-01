Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

