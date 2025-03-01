Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
