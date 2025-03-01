Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

