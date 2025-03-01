Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $469,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,562,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $335.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion and a PE ratio of 60.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.63.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

