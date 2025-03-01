Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

