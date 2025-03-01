PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. FMR LLC increased its position in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.07 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

