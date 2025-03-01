Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $598.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $626.13 and its 200-day moving average is $606.49.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

