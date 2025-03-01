Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 167 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 874,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

