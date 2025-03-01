Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

