Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 124.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 671,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 372,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 0.2 %

CWK stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

