Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,932,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,235,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.