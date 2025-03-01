Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

