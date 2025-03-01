Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $48.17 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

