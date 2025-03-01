Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.1 %

Altair Engineering stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after purchasing an additional 317,575 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,522,551 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $196,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,880 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,191 shares of the software’s stock worth $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.