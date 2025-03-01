Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average is $332.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

