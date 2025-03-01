Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells 3,811 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,512.82. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Charles Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $114,127.20.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,612 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,358,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

