TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director William T. England Acquires 3,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director William T. England bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$130.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,577.90.
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$131.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$183.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$193.59. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$126.24 and a 12-month high of C$220.93.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$207.43.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
