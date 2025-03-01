Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

