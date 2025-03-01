Alain Bergeron Sells 2,750 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total value of C$368,525.85.
Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total value of C$372,267.50.
- On Friday, December 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total value of C$367,515.78.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total value of C$68,125.80.
- On Thursday, November 28th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00.
IAG opened at C$135.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$80.95 and a 1 year high of C$141.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.76.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.75.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
