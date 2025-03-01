Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $170.40

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.40.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

