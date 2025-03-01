Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,606 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

