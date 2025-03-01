Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Brady by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 0.8 %

Brady stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.