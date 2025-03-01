Financial Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, Intuit, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent shares issued by companies within the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, investment companies, and other financial service providers. These stocks offer investors exposure to the performance of the financial industry and are influenced by economic factors such as interest rates, regulatory policies, and market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. 30,800,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,980,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $69.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $625.37. 2,342,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.55.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,722,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,855,988. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

