Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $132.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

