Insider Selling: Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$522,500.00.
Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 1,000,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 38,461 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$77,252.76.
- On Friday, January 17th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 758,600 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$1,575,612.20.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 290,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$595,167.00.
- On Thursday, November 28th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 88,800 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$173,959.20.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.
