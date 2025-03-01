Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

