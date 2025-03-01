Insider Selling: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells 17,633 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$457,781.77.

Poupak Bahamin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$19.79 and a 52-week high of C$29.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.