Insider Selling: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells 17,633 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$457,781.77.
Poupak Bahamin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ABX opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$19.79 and a 52-week high of C$29.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.
