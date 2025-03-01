Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toto Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TOTDY stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. Toto has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.