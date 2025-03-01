Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toto Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TOTDY stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. Toto has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter.

About Toto

(Get Free Report)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.