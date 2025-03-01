Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Decreases By 99.5%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of UATG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Umbra Applied Technologies Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.