Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 2,093,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Tautachrome Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTCM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Tautachrome has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Tautachrome Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tautachrome
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Tautachrome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tautachrome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.