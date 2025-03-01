Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 2,093,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Tautachrome, Inc, an early-stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. The company is also involved in KlickZie ARk technology business; KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery businesses.

