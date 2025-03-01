Barclays Downgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of ACHC opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $15,770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $7,648,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

