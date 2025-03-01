Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 16.5 %

Insider Activity

ALHC opened at $15.69 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,606,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,858,980.17. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,726 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,774 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.