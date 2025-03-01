Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,504 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

California Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

California Resources stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $60.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

