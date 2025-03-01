Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,150 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

