Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $164.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

