Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,200 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 338,642 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,702,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in PlayAGS by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 59.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
NYSE:AGS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.30.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
