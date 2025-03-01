Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,200 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 338,642 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,702,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in PlayAGS by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 59.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE:AGS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.30.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.