Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Price

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ENOV opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
