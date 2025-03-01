Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ARDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,897,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.