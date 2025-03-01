Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $79.19 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

