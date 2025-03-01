Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 153,215 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth $2,803,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AES by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in AES by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AES by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 198,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 650,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

