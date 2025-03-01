Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $717.25 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

