NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

