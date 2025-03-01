StockNews.com Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

LIVN stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,812,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 93,985 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

