QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

DLR opened at $156.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

