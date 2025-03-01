Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Global Blue Group stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.41. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

