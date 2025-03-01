agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $3.50

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.66. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

In related news, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This represents a 51.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $169,600. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

