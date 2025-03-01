Amalgamated Bank Has $4.17 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $109.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

