Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $134,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after buying an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,335,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,694,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $414.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $290.00 and a one year high of $445.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.17.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

