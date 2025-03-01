Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $142.34 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $142,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 75,540 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $30,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 65,444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

