Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,064,492 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,064,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $136,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

