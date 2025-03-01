SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 690,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,906,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.